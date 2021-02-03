Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.