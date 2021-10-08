Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.