Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
