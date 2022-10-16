Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
