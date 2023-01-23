Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.