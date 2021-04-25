Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
