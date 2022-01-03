 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

