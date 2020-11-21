Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.