For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, tempe…
This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville …
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 6…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temper…