Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.