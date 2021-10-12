 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics