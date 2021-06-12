Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening - fog may develop overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.