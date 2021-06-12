This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening - fog may develop overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 35% cha…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. R…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It looks like it wil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and …
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and varia…