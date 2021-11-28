 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics