Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.