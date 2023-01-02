Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
