 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics