Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.