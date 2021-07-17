This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
