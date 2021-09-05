Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.