For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
