Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.