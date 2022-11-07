Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
