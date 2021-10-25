Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.