Temperatures will be warm Monday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
