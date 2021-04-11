Wytheville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
