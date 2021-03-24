Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
