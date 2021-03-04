 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

