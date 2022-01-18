Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
