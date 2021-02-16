Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.