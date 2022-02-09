Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.