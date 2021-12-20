 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

