Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.