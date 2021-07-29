For the drive home in Wytheville: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. …
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…