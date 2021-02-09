Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
