Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

