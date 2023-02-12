Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.