Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

