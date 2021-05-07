May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.