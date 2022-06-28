Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
