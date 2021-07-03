Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.