May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

