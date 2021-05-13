Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
