Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
