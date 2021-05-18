 Skip to main content
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

