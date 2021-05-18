For the drive home in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
