Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.