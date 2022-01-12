This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Today's co…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Tuesday, with temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see cl…
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 14-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.