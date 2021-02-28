Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
