Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph.