Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.