The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's forecast b…