Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

