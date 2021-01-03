Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.