Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.