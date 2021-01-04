 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

