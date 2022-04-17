 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

