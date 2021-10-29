 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

