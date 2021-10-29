Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
