Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 11:43 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 AM EDT.