Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West.